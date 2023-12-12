The Nigerian Senate has Confirmed the Nomination of Akawor Desmond for appointment as member representing Rivers in the Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission.

Mr Akawor’s Nomination was confirmed following the Presentation of a report by the Senate’s Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs , recommending him for appointment.

Also , President Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate seeking its approval for the Nomination of 3 Executive Commissioners into the board of Nigerian upstream petroleum Cooperation ( NUPRC).

In a similar development, President Tinubu is also seeking the approval of the senate to appoint 19 persons as Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

President Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President of Senate which was read at Tuesday’s plenary sitting.

The request have been referred to relevant Committees of the Senate for further legislative Action and have all been given 1 week to submit its report.