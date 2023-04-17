Senator Binani Dahiru seeks judicial review on her declaration as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election.

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Senator Aisha Binani has filed an ex parte motion before the federal high court Abuja seeking the leave of the court for a judicial review of the administrative decision of INEC on 16th April, in respect to her declaration as winner of the Adamawa state governorship election

The senator is also praying for an order of the court prohibiting INEC and its agents from taking any steps toward the declaration of the winner of the election pending the determination of her application for judicial review.

Senator Binani through her lawyer Hussaini Zakariyau says a judicial review exists to enable the superior court checkmate the actions and decisions of legislative and administrative arm of government.