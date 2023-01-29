The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu is optimistic of victory against all opponents vying for the first Political seat in the forthcoming election.

He says if emerged victorious he will develop Zamfara’s mining sector and revive agricultural activities to boost the state economy

Tinubu says Nigeria under his leadership will experience rapid development, peace and unity

The APC Presidential Candidate disclose during his ongoing nationwide Campaign rally in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital ahead of next Month presidential election

The former Lagos Governor express sadness over the recent fuel scarcity and the new naira notes which he described as a move to frustrate his Campaign activities across the country.

Tinubu had during previous Campaign rallies, particularly in Ogun state lamented the latest measures taken by some person’s in the current APC Government to frustrate his Campaign

He further assured that, no amount of sabotage will reduce his popularity and the strength of confidence for victory in the February 25th elections

“Though, measures have been taken to interrupt my campaign rallies but, from the fast growing size of my popularity across the nation, I will win despite all odds” Tinubu said.

“Let me use this opportunity to announce to you that, if elected, I will ensure total exploration of all economic potentials in Zamfara especially Mining and Agriculture which the state is known for” he added

“Security and Economic Diversification will be the priority of my administration if elected”

The APC Presidential Candidate also visited the palace of the emir of Gusau to seek his royal blessings before arriving the venue of the presidential election

Among those in the entourage are Governor’s of Borno, Kebbi, Kaduna, plateau, Jigawa and other party Chieftains.

ONDO APC CHIEFTAINS REACT TO OKITIPUPA RALLY, SAY PARTY IS FORMIDABLE

Reactions have continued to trail the All Progressives Congress, APC rally in Ondo South Senatorial District, organised to galvanise more support for the party’s candidates in the coming elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said Ondo South remains the party’s stronghold in the state.

Ondo South Senatorial District came alive, when the All Progressives Congress, APC staged its rally in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State.

It was a carnival-like event, as members of the party from the six local government areas in the zone, stormed the venue to be part of the rally.

The campaign, which took place at the Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and members.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was received at the venue by party members, amid pomp and ceremony.

Speaking on the rally, the state Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin said the party remains formidable ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adetimehin said the rally has again demonstrated that the APC is the party to beat in the state.

The APC spokesperson in the State, Alex Kalejaiye said the party is approaching the election with a united front.

The APC appears poised to winning the elections in the state.

SDP promises to end insecurity in Taraba

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party in Taraba State, Baido has promised to end ravaging kidnappings, banditry, and general insecurity in the state if voted into office.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, Baido appealed to electorates to shun inducement from money bag politicians but rather consider competence and exprience in electing the next governor of the state.

Social Democratic Party in Taraba State is intensifying efforts to take over the Government House.

The party has now embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns, seeking votes for its gubernatorial candidate, Baido

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, the party flag bearer urged the electorate yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so, describing it as the only option popular candidates can emerge.

He insisted that the era of vote buying and ballot snatching is over with the electorates transmission system adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He expresses optimism he will win the gubernatorial polls.

Some party supporters gave reasons for backing Baido.

SDP is seen as the third force in Taraba State due to the popularity of its guber candidate and it is the only party without litigation issues from its primaries which may work to its advantage in the general election