2023 Elections: Breakdown of INEC’s critical activities, dates of implementation

The Independent National Electoral has fixed February 25 and March 11 as the new dates for the Presidential and Governorship elections respectively.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Commission at a briefing in Abuja on Saturday.

Advertisement

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the commission said the shift in dates was caused by the delay in the signing of the electoral act amendment bill.

President Buhari signed the bill on Friday at the Council’s chambers weeks after it was sent sent to him by the national Assembly.

Advertisement

Here are some of the critical activities and their dates of implementation as released by INEC:

i. Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022.

Advertisement

ii. Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

iii. Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 17th June 2022.

Advertisement

iv. Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00pm on Friday 15th July 2022.

v. Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022.

Advertisement

vi. Commencement of Campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.

vii. Last day of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Advertisement

viii. Last day of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.

6.​ The detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election will be circulated to the media at the end of this briefing. Soft copies will also be uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms immediately. In addition, the Notice of Election will be published in our offices in all the States of the Federation as required by law on Monday 28th February 2022.

Advertisement

7.​ With the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission will work assiduously to conclude and publish new Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections that are consistent with the Act. These Regulations and Guidelines as well as Manuals issued by the Commission are all part of the legal regulatory framework for elections. Their timely publication will enable all stakeholders in the electoral process to become conversant with their provisions as they prepare for the 2023 General Election.

8.​ On this note, I wish to remind stakeholders, especially the political parties, of their responsibility to adhere strictly to the timelines in this Timetable and Schedule of Activities, as well as all other timelines established by the Commission. It is necessary that all political parties comply with the extant legal framework, ensure proper organisation and management of party primaries and the nomination of qualified candidates in order to prevent unnecessary litigations and rancour.