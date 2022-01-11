2023 Election: Governor Wike calls for unity among PDP Governors

Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike says for the People’s Democratic Party to produce the next president of Nigeria, it’s members and governors need to embrace unity.

Governor Wike gave the advice when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

He said the party was able to record success in its last convention because it’s members chose to work in harmony.

He commended Governor Makinde for playing an impactful role in ensuring that the party come out successful in it’s last convention.

According to him, sometimes people don’t understand the quality of certain people until you give them some certain assignments.

It’s on record in the history of PDP, that th last convention that you were the Secretary of the planning committee, came out to be that we had the best of its best.

The Governor who commiserated with Governor Makinde on the demise of the Olubadan, asked Nigerians not to show much interest in were the candidate should be zoned, but rather focus on how the party can successfully produce the next president.

Governor Makinde in his remarks commended Governor Wike for Identifying with the state at the time when the state lost two of its high class Monarchs.

He advised Political office holders to seek power for the betterment of their people rather than for personal interest.