Buhari mourns as ex-Power minister Oluwasanmi dies at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Oluwasanmi family of Ipetu Ijesa, Osun State on the loss of their beloved father and grandfather, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi at 85.

The president in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of Chief Oluwasanmi to the service to his fatherland, as an Area Administrator with the Nigerian Customs Service, member, Committee for States and Local Governments creation that birthed the six states in 1996, and his appointment as Minister of State for Power and Steel the same year. He was also Chairman of the Board of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the President, “Chief Oluwasanmi, the renowned technocrat, administrator and highly respected community leader, continued to participate actively in faith-based organisations and social community development after his public life, stressing the essence of togetherness and strong family values.”

He prays that God almighty will repose the soul of the former Minister and comfort family, friends and associates at this time.

