President Buhari meets Gov Uzodinma, Power minister, Economic adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, as well as his Chief Economic Adviser, Prof Doyin Salami, to a meeting at the Presidential Villa on Monday afternoon.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement.

He said President said Buhari is scheduled to meet separately with the Governor and he would be apprised of the latest developments in Imo State, the power sector and the state of the economy.

The President had pledged to review security situation in South East Nigeria while reacting to the weekend attack on a Police Station in Owerri and the house of Professor George Obiozor, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He had also voiced his concern over the frequent power outages, apologising to Nigerians and assuring a quick relief to the situation.