Tinubu meets APC delegates in Oyo

Leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has met with the party’s delegates in Oyo State.

He was accompanied by the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje, former Governor of Borno, Kashim Shettima, Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other party Chieftains.

The presidential hopeful was received by the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other party loyalists in Oyo State.

The APC chieftain was cheered up by crowd of supporters and delegates as he engaged in conversations with them ahead of the forthcoming presidential primary.

The delegates gave their assurance that Asiwaju Tinubu will get their votes at the convention to be able to clinch the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.