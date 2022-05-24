Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Meets Kaduna APC Delegates

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has met with Kaduna State delegates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), ahead of the presidential primary election of the party later this month.

Professor Osinabjo, a frontline presidential aspirants under the ruling APC was accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai together with the other senior APC chieftains.

The meeting however held behind closed doors at the Murtala Mohammed Square.

Addressing Newsmen after the hour-long session, the Vice President said he was satisfied with the outcome of his discussion with the delegates.

He believes the experience he has gained while working in the present administration, provides the right foundation for him to move the country forward if elected president.

Professor Osinbajo who is a former Attorney General of Lagos State and a former Senior Lecturer in the Department of Law of the University of Lagos has been Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015.

The Vice President publicly declared his intention to succeed his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, in April followoing months of speculations on whether he will run or not.

He made his move in a social media video and has since been moving from one State to the Other in his bid to emerge the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Vice Ptresident has served the nation in different constitutionally defined roles including the Chairman of the National Economic Council, Chairman National Social Investment Fund, The School Feeding Programme, The Tradermoni and Marketmoni Initiative of the Federal Government and also head of the Federal Government Economic Recovery and Growth Programme, ERGP.

The programme was designed to help in addressing the Economic Impact of the Lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 Pandemic across the World.

He has howver copme under attack by various interest groups for what many of them described as his inability to perform as Vice President listing his headship of a lot of the committees as signs that he will not do well if he emerges as President.

He has also been blamed by Others for the Economic Malaise that has plagued the Country since 2015.