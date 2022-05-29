Tinubu has the wining recipes, APC delegates to heed the call – Group

A Socio-Cultural group, Yoruba Ronu has called on the ad-hoc delegates of the All Progressives Congress to vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the party’s flagbearer to guarantee the party’s wining the 2023 presidential election.

The Director of Communications of the group, Mr Steve Bayode, made this appeal during the visit of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to Akure, Ondo State capital, as part of his final lapse of consultations with delegates across the country.

Bayode said with the election of Asiwaju Tinubu by APC delegates during the party’s primary, Nigeria is on the threshold of greatness for guaranteed development of the nation economy and infrastructure gains beyond 2023.

It will be gratifying to note that the next level promised by the APC government is already unfolding, adding that the four years of Asiwaju presidency would engender massive development and service to the people.

“We are all expectant and we can see the next level unfolding. Our country is on the threshold of greatness because for the first time since our independence, we would have successive administrations of a progressive and visionary government; a government of integrity, a government which sole interest is the well-being of Nigeria and Nigerians”.

Steve Bayode, while canvassing for Asiwaju Tinubu, posited, APC delegates are lucky to be here at this time; in this great party, in a time when our country is hoping to be led by a selfless individual who has the progress and prosperity of our people as his major objective, we are here, he said, as a witnesses to the success story of APC because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a very key part of this story.

Bayode calls on the APC ad-hoc delegates across the 36 states and Abuja to make history by unveiling the dawn of a greater nation through their preference for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the party’s presidential primary; to not only elect him as the party’s flag bearer but to celebrate the incoming dawn in Nigeria; to celebrate the next level in the party where every party men and women will be served and given what is due to them.

Bayode, particularly, hailed Tinubu for his political dexterity, doggedness, undoubted courage and political acumen, saying the attributes of the national leader played key part in the electoral victory of APC at the Federal, National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly elections across the federation.

Asiwaju he said has worked assiduously over the years to put most politicians in office, it is only fair and logical to accord him say opportunity to serve at the highest capacity for our nation being his long time known political ambition to serve the nation as its next president.

While describing the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as timely and perfectly conceived and apt for the moment, Prince Iyantan noted that it is instructing that it was coming at a time when Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to a revolutionary transformation in key sectors and sections of the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency is coming at a time when the APC has spread its political tentacles even, further in the country and is coming at a time when Nigerians are eagerly looking forward to the next level in progressive politics, economic growth, social welfare and increased national security ensured,” he said.

“Asiwaju Tinubu is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. A person that does what he says; a pragmatic person. The servant-leader type headship that talks, participates and leads his followers to achieve expected group goals as demonstrated in the way he used his positions as Governor to impact lives, opened up Lagos State to further developments and also ameliorated the sufferings of the downtrodden.

Asiwaju’s story is like that of many numbers of men rising from a humble beginning, struggling from birth to political stardom, a man with strong philosophy, his values and contributions to the nation building as well as his acumen as an administrator, will

make a role model for anyone including the youth to emulate.

Like the change we all clamour for that brought President Mohammed Buhari to power in 2015; in moving forward beyond 2023, there is need to consolidate the gains, and the next level would require a pragmatic leader, someone with great vision the type of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take our nation to an Eldorado of boundless riches.

So, as APC delegates file out to effect their franchise, they should put the interest of the party first and foremost by voting wisely and casting their votes for the man who can truly win the presidency for the party – ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU.