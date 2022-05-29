APCON announces plans to clamp down on unlicensed digital advertisers

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has announced plans to regulate digital advertising in Nigeria in order to sanitise the industry and reduce inflammatory advertising messages.

Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/Chief Executive of APCON, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Lagos.

He stated that APCON will take action against individuals and organizations who engage in advertising without first obtaining an APCON license.

He added, “The council is prepared to ensure that online advertising complies with the Nigerian code of advertising practice, sales promotions, and other rights and restrictions on the practice.”

As a result, he urged brands, marketing communications professionals, and other stakeholders to have their online advertisements approved by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) before running them.

Dr. Fadolapo urged candidates for elective political office to have their political advertisements vetted and approved by the ASP before being broadcast on any medium.

“With election season approaching, elective political office candidates are also urged to ensure that their political advertisements are vetted and approved by the ASP before being broadcast on any medium.

“This will reduce the country’s repulsive influence of hate speech and unethical political communication,” he stated.

The Registrar stated that the council has received numerous petitions from both primary and secondary digital media platform owners regarding unethical advertisements exposed on online media platforms targeting the Nigerian market.

Fadolapo explained that a lot of advertising appears on blogs and social media that isn’t appropriate for children or goes against the beliefs of some people in the country, among other things, without going through the APCON vetting process. He added that APCON’s regulation of online advertising applies to all advertisements broadcast, published, or exposed on any digital platform directed or accessible in Nigeria.

“With the increase of digital media activities in Nigeria and accessibility of online media platforms, we have been faced with a new threat of unethical and provocative advertising and marketing communication materials which have every potential of inflaming religious crisis, moral decadence, and misleading information when allowed to thrive with attendant negative effect on the country, its economy and value system.”

“APCON would like to reiterate that advertising, like medicine, law, and accounting, is a distinguished profession. APCON law governs advertising practice, as stated in sections 1 and 17 of the acts. Anyone who advertises without first registering with APCON is in violation of the law. The Council will take action against anyone or any organization that advertises without first obtaining an APCON license.”

“APCON is committed to sanitizing the advertising ecosystem and will not hesitate to pursue all lawful means, including prosecuting violators of the Act and the Code of Advertising Practice when violations occur,” Fadolapo said.