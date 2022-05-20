Osinbajo solicits supports of APC delegates in Osun

Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo has solicited support of delegates from Osun to win the forthcoming presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was addressing Osun delegates ahead of the primary election on the 29th and the 30th of May promised to restructure the security architecture of the country if elected.

The Vice President says he possessed enough experience to hit the ground running and turn things around in all sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the number of presidential aspirants under APC from the South, Professor Yemi Osinbajo said consensus option can still be explored.

The State Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi who stood in for the Governor commended the vice president for deeming it fit to address the APC delegates from the State.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo had on arrival paid a courtesy call on the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun for Royal blessings.