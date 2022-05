Gunmen have abducted the chairman of Keffi Local Government of Nasarawa State, Muhammed Shehu and his aide Tanimu Mohammed.

The police orderly attached to the chairman, Alhassan Habeeb was also killed by the gunmen.

TVC News gathered that the incident happened along the Akwanga-Keffi-Abuja highway on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi has confirmed the incident and assured that his men are on top of the situation.