Gunmen Attack AIG In Kaduna, Kill Orderly

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Audu Madaki, has been attacked by gunmen along the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

His orderly was reportedly killed by the bandits while there are fears that the AIG was shot on his leg.

The incident was said to have occurred around Barde Zangidi community on Wednesday while they were on their way to Abuja to attend a meeting of senior Police Officers

Madaki is the AIG in charge of zone 12 police command.

The AIG is said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

However, details are still sketchy on why the AIG’s convoy was attacked.

Insecurity has been the nrom on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway with many high profile killings and abductions having taken place on the busy highways in recent times.

Despite the reported deployment of the Military and several show of force by Police personnel, the road has become almost impassable for the average road user.

After the Maiduguri-Damaturu road, the Abuja-Kaduna Highway is reputed to be the most dangerous highway in the country.

The Kaduna State Police command is however yet to acknowledge the incident.