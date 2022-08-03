UNFPA launches “Promote My Sister Campaign ” to protect women, girls

Nigerians have been encouraged to safeguard women and girls from discrimination, gender-based violence, and harmful cultural practices.

This was stated on Tuesday in Abuja during the official launch of the “Promote My Sister Campaign” organised by the United Nations Fund for Population. The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, who was in attendance was represented by the Director of the National Council for Women Development (NCWD), Asabe Villita Bashir ( UNFPA ).

Gender-based violence, according to the Minister, remains the most repressive kind of violence and one of the most serious risks to the lives of women and girls.

She expressed concerns over the rising rate of assault against women who have no recourse.

Tallen urged boosting the engagement of women in the digital domain in order to overcome inequalities, stereotypes, and other forms of prejudice.

The Minister also emphasised the necessity for coordinated action against the threat by all sectors as part of a formal system to address the issue of violence against women and girls.

According to her “Women are always ready to cover their fellow sisters with their wrappers and protect them from enemies within and outside.

” The ministry of women affairs acknowledges the effort of UNFPA in adopting a systematic approach to understanding the needs and for your timely intervention concerning all forms of sexual and gender-based violence which includes; maternal mortality reduction, fistula, and harmful traditional practices”.

The Promote My Sister Campaign, according to Minister of Budget and National Planning Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, is in keeping with some objectives of the National Development Plan 2021 that aim to lessen maternal mortality and the vulnerability of women and girls.

He noted that because of the social, cultural, and political barriers that women and girls face, it is critical to bring girls and women together to relate, counsel, guide, and encourage one another.

The Minister went on to say that such a forum would allow them to discuss their mutual strengths and weaknesses, pool resources, and, most importantly, do other things that would benefit the most vulnerable women and girls.

