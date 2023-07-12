As the world commemorates population day, United Nation Population Fund says Over Four Billion Women and Girls face discrimination purely because of their gender.

The Country representative of the United Nation Population Fund, Erica Goldson made the assertion at a ceremony in Abuja to mark this year’s World Population Day, With the theme, Unleashing the power of gender equality, the ceremony provided a platform to campaign for gender equality for women and girls.

UNFPA commemorates the Day with Governments, Civil Society organisations and Youth groups to bring attention to pertinent issues faced by people in the world and highlight the need to advance gender equality to help realise the dreams of all the 8 billion people on our planet.