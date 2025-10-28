The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that 170 foreign nationals have submitted applications to become Nigerian citizens. Speaking at a recent meeting of the Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship (ACNC) in Abuja, which he chairs, Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that Nigerian ...

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that 170 foreign nationals have submitted applications to become Nigerian citizens.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship (ACNC) in Abuja, which he chairs, Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that Nigerian citizenship is “a privilege and not a right,” adding that every application undergoes thorough scrutiny to ensure that only individuals of integrity and lawful conduct are approved.

“Anyone who holds the citizenship of our great country must be a person of strong character and impeccable integrity, reflecting the true values of Nigeria,” the Minister stated.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to upholding the sanctity of legal migration processes and warned that attempts to acquire Nigerian citizenship through fraudulent or illegal means would attract severe penalties.

Linking the exercise to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted that the ACNC’s work supports the administration’s focus on national integrity, internal security, and prosperity.

“Citizenship cannot and will not be granted to individuals who pose potential security threats. The committee must diligently safeguard the trust reposed in it and ensure that only deserving applicants are approved,” he said.

The Minister further described Nigeria as “the greatest asset to its citizens” and called on stakeholders to remain committed to protecting the nation’s integrity and global reputation.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship include the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, officials from the State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as well as the Directors of Citizenship, Business, and Legal Services within the Ministry of Interior.