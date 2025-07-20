The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) held its 2nd Lagos Traffic Conference from 15–17 July 2025 at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, to commemorate its silver jubilee.The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) held its 2nd Lagos Traffic Conference from 15–17...

Themed “Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos Roads: Challenges, Opportunities and Innovations,” the conference gathered traffic experts, policymakers, media, and civil society to review achievements and shape future strategies.

Here are the 16 most important resolutions adopted at the close of the three-day summit:

1. Zero Tolerance for Assaults on LASTMA Officials

Assault—whether physical or verbal—on LASTMA personnel will attract immediate prosecution. Such cases will be publicised to serve as deterrents and uphold the dignity of uniformed officers.

2. Proactive Media Engagement

LASTMA will improve its image by sharing success stories through digital and print media, with calls for increased funding for advocacy and public relations.

3. Media Recognition and Support

TVC’s Babajide Otitoju pledged to air a documentary on LASTMA’s 25-year journey free of charge, recognising the agency’s contributions to traffic control in Lagos.

4. Behavioural and Educational Reforms

Behavioural science will be integrated into traffic control strategies, while road safety education should be embedded into school curricula to raise law-abiding citizens.

5. Mental Health Checks for Offenders

Psychiatric evaluation will be reinstated as a penalty for one-way driving offenders, aiming to reinforce safety and discipline on Lagos roads.

6. Global-Standard Training for Officers

Traffic officers will receive international training and career development to align with global best practices. Training outcomes must be tracked and implemented.

7. Enhanced Inter-Agency Collaboration

LASTMA, LASDRI, the Nigerian Police, and FRSC will deepen collaboration for unified traffic management and better service delivery.

8. Institutional Protection and Support

The government must ensure LASTMA officials enjoy consistent funding, housing, healthcare, and safe working conditions to boost morale and performance.

9. Technology-Driven Solutions

LASTMA will establish a Unified Mobility Control Centre, expand intelligent transport systems, and train officers in AI and real-time data tools to enhance enforcement.

10. Innovation and Research Investment

Smart mobility labs and pilot zones will be developed, with government support for research and development into advanced traffic management solutions.

11. Financial Support for Officers

LASTMA officers will benefit from cooperative and microfinance schemes offering loans for family needs, health, and children’s education.

12. Subsidised Services for Personnel

Structures will be created to provide essential services at subsidised rates for LASTMA officers.

13. Integrity and Commitment

Officers were urged to maintain high standards of integrity and dedication, with assurances that service will be recognised and rewarded.

14. Infrastructure Development

The Lagos State Government is encouraged to build new roads and expand existing ones to reduce congestion and ease pressure on traffic officials.

15. Private Sector Engagement

LASTMA aims to reposition itself to attract private sector investment and partnerships for long-term sustainability.

16. Establishment of a Traffic Management Trust Fund

A Lagos State Traffic Management Trust Fund will be created to pool resources from public and private partners for operational support and growth.

Final Note

The conference affirmed LASTMA’s pivotal role in urban mobility over the past 25 years. Described as a “masterstroke in public policy,” the agency was applauded for enhancing road safety and improving order in Lagos. Its future, the communiqué stated, lies in embracing innovation, strategic partnerships, and artificial intelligence to meet the demands of a fast-growing megacity.

LASTMA expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, and all stakeholders for their continued support.