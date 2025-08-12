The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that 16 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi (New), Nasarawa State, in the early hours of Tuesday (Today). According to the Service, the jailbreak occurred after some inmates breached the facility’s security and att...

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed that 16 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi (New), Nasarawa State, in the early hours of Tuesday (Today).

According to the Service, the jailbreak occurred after some inmates breached the facility’s security and attacked personnel on duty in an attempt to compromise the situation. The incident left five officers injured, two of whom are in critical condition and receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Seven of the escaped inmates have since been recaptured and returned to custody.

Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, visited the facility shortly after the incident and ordered a full-scale investigation. He warned that no staff member found complicit in the escape would be spared.

Nwakuche also directed an immediate manhunt for the remaining fugitives in collaboration with other security agencies. He urged the public to remain calm, stay vigilant, and promptly report any suspicious activity or sightings of escapees to the nearest security formation.

While preliminary investigations are underway, the NCoS reassured Nigerians of its commitment to public safety and the protection of all custodial facilities across the country.