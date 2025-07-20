Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the family, through Mamman Daura, the most senior member, has expressed deep appreciation to all who honoured his memory....

Following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the family, through Mamman Daura, the most senior member, has expressed deep appreciation to all who honoured his memory.

Here are the major highlights:

1. President Tinubu and the First Lady

The family thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, for their support before and after the death of the former president.

2. Vice President Shettima’s Personal Efforts

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, was commended for his physical presence in both the United Kingdom and Daura during the mourning period.

3. National Tributes

The family expressed gratitude for the declaration of a public holiday and the renaming of the University of Maiduguri after Buhari.

4. Global Condolences

World leaders—including King Charles III, the UN Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and leaders of the AU and ECOWAS—were recognised for their condolences and solidarity.

5. Former Nigerian Leaders

The family acknowledged the support of former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

6. National Assembly Leaders

Appreciation was extended to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other federal and state lawmakers.

7. Federal Executives and Technocrats

The current and former Secretaries to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and Boss Mustapha, along with Chiefs of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila and Ibrahim Gambari, were mentioned for their contributions.

8. State Governors’ Solidarity

The family thanked Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina and other governors from Borno, Adamawa, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

9. Former Governors

Notable former governors, including Dr Peter Obi, were acknowledged for their personal visits and condolence messages.

10. Traditional Rulers

Special mention was made of the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Borno, the Emir of Gwandu, and host emirs of Katsina and Daura, among others.

11. Religious and Community Leaders

The family appreciated the presence of Islamic, Christian, and other faith leaders, as well as community groups, women and youth organisations.

12. Security and Civil Service Personnel

Thanks were extended to past and serving military, police, intelligence chiefs, civil servants, and permanent secretaries.

13. Media and Civil Society

The role of the press, civil society groups, and communication platforms in honouring the late president was acknowledged with gratitude.

14. Nigerian Business Community

Visits and gestures from business moguls such as Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, Dahiru Mangal, Kola Adesina, and Nasiru Danu were recognised.

15. The Nigerian Public

Finally, the family thanked all Nigerians and foreign missions in Nigeria for their overwhelming show of support, solidarity, and prayers.

“May Almighty Allah bless and reward you all,” the family concluded.