The Department of Justice in the United States Of America has once again released another tranche ofg files from the investigation into disgraced and late financier, Jeffrey Epstein.
The financier who had a lot celebrities and famous individuals in his circle was in jail for Sex offences when he committed suicide on August 10 2019.
Here are 12 things to know about the newly released tranche of documents including photographs running into millions of pages…
1.The U.S. Department of Justice has released a large set of records linked to its investigations into financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The disclosure runs into millions of pages, making it the most extensive release connected to the case so far.
The release was ordered by Congress as part of efforts to improve transparency around how the case was handled.
The files include investigative notes, court documents, emails, photographs and other official records.
Much of the material dates back several years and reflects information already held by authorities.
Heavy redactions were applied to protect victims’ identities and sensitive personal details.
Some documents remain withheld due to legal privilege or ongoing legal considerations.
Names of public figures appear in the records, but inclusion does not mean they are accused or guilty of any crime.
No new criminal charges have been announced as a direct result of the release.
Officials warn that some claims in the files are unverified allegations, not established facts.
The documents provide insight into how tips, intelligence and complaints were collected and assessed by investigators.
Overall, the release sheds light on the government’s handling of the Epstein case, rather than revealing new legal outcomes.