Breaking News

12 million children terrified of going to school- Buhari

12 million children terrified of going to school- Buhari

12 million children in the country have been traumatized and are scared to attend to school because of the high prevalence of kidnapping, according to President Buhari

The President made the remarks on Tuesday at the launch of the Safe School Programme in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the launch by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, also stated that dealing with the country’s security concerns has been challenging.

He said, “The incessant attacks on the country’s education system such as kidnapping, abduction of pupils/students, increased activities of insurgence and general insecurity in our schools have exacerbated many factors responsible for the growing number of out-of-school children.

“It is disheartening to note that even when the abducted students are released, the trauma of the incidences remain long in their minds; hence the plan to have teachers trained on psycho-social support.

“There are more than 12 million children currently traumatized and afraid of going to school, especially the girl child.

“I must tell you that it has been tough dealing with these security challenges and their effect. Moving forward, our faith in the nation is unshaken. We have been strong, determined and robust in order to enhance the security of learning institutions.

“Permit me to share with you a report released by S.B Morgen which revealed that a total of 1,462 learners and education personnel were abducted between 1st December 2019and September 2021 in school-related abductions, as well as home and community-related abductions of learners and teachers.

“A total of 17 lives of teachers and learners have been lost in these abductions. On the other hand, for learners currently in school, the fear and trauma created by having their fellow students and friends attacked has impacted negatively on the quality of schooling as concentration and attention span for learning in such conditions have certainly waned.

The President, on the other hand, stated that his government will continue to ensure the safety of schools.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Independence of Press not negotiable - Gbajabiamila

Independence of Press not negotiable – Gbajabiamila

TVCN
Jul 12, 2021

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says he won't be part of a bill that will…

Biography On President Buhari To Be Launched Oct. 3

TVCN
Sep 27, 2016

A biography on President Muhammadu Buhari will be launched on Oct. 3 at the International Conference…

Supreme Court voids election of PDP’s Ihedioha as governor

TVCN
Jan 16, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UKMpBcVCWNc

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees as Taliban takes over Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly flees as Taliban takes over Kabul

TVCN
Aug 15, 2021

Afghanistan's President, Ashraf Ghani, is said to have fled to Tajikistan after Taliban insurgents stormed…

TVC News Special Reports

NDLEA intercepts fake soldier with drugs, walkie-talkie sets, ammunition, ATM, simcards for bandits

NDLEA arrests fake soldier with drugs, intercepts walkie-talkie sets, ammunition, ATM, simcards for bandits

03 Oct 2021 1.36 pm

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency,…

Continue reading

I’ll not tolerate large scale killing of innocent persons -Buhari

20 Apr 2020 10.22 am

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned…

Continue reading
Nine killed as bandits attack Goronyo LG, Sokoto

Nine killed as bandits attack Goronyo LG, Sokoto

15 Aug 2021 11.11 am

Bandits have killed nine persons in Bejingo,…

Continue reading