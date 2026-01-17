The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced a series of successful operations that led to the arrest of 12 suspected criminals and the rescue of seven victims who had been abducted across the state. The breakthroughs were recorded between January 1, 2026, and the time of reporting, with security...

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced a series of successful operations that led to the arrest of 12 suspected criminals and the rescue of seven victims who had been abducted across the state.

The breakthroughs were recorded between January 1, 2026, and the time of reporting, with security operatives also recovering weapons, cash, and other items believed to be connected to criminal activities.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Shetima Mohammed, made the disclosure on Friday while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Lafia. He explained that the arrests and recoveries were the result of intensified crime-fighting strategies deployed across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, those apprehended included 10 suspected kidnappers and two suspected armed robbers. He added that security operatives recovered five firearms, two magazines, two rounds of ammunition, one motorcycle, and ₦200,000 suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Providing details of some of the operations, the Commissioner narrated how a suspected kidnapper was neutralised during a rescue mission in Awe Local Government Area.

He explained that on January 2, 2026, the command received a report that suspected kidnappers had invaded the home of one Shuaibu Umoru (not real name), 43, in Giza town and abducted him to an unknown location.

CP Mohammed said he immediately directed a manhunt for the perpetrators, which eventually led to a breakthrough days later.

“Subsequently, on January 11, 2026, at about 1:30 pm, information was received that an individual was sighted tied to a tree in a forest at Sabon Gida–Abuni area of Awe LGA. Police operatives attached to Awe Division, in collaboration with local hunters, were mobilised to the scene.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, but the operatives responded with superior firepower, leading to the neutralisation of one suspect and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and two rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition,” he explained.

The police boss added that the abducted victim was successfully rescued, debriefed, and reunited with his family.

In a separate operation, two suspected kidnappers were arrested along the Nasarawa Eggon–Mada Station Road on the same day, January 2, 2026.

The suspects, identified as Musa Ahmed, 29, and Adamu Yusuf, 28, were intercepted while riding on a motorcycle. According to the Commissioner, they allegedly attempted to bribe police officers with ₦200,000, but the money was rejected and seized as evidence.

“On January 2, 2026, at about 5:54 pm, police operatives attached to Nasarawa Eggon Division, while on routine patrol, mounted a snap checkpoint along the Nasarawa Eggon–Mada Station Road. Based on credible intelligence, Musa Ahmed of Nunku Village, Akwanga LGA, and Adamu Yusuf of Basa Village, Kokona LGA, who were riding a Daylong motorcycle, were intercepted and arrested.

“The suspects attempted to bribe the operatives with the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (₦200,000), which was rejected and recovered as an exhibit,” he said.

CP Mohammed further revealed that investigations showed the suspects had previously been involved in a kidnapping incident in Arusu Village, Kokona LGA. During that earlier crime, police had rescued the victim while the suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Upon their arrest, one of them was found to still be nursing a gunshot injury. The suspects have since confessed to the crime,” he added.

The Commissioner assured residents that the command would sustain its operations to rid Nasarawa State of criminal elements, urging members of the public to continue providing timely information to aid security agencies in their work.