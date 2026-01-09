Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command busted a notorious kidnapping syndicate’s hideout in Angara and Fadaman Bauna forest, arresting six suspects and rescuing three abducted victims. In a Friday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel, officers attache...

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command busted a notorious kidnapping syndicate’s hideout in Angara and Fadaman Bauna forest, arresting six suspects and rescuing three abducted victims.

In a Friday statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel, officers attached to the Assakio Division, in collaboration with local vigilantes, have successfully stormed kidnappers’ hideouts in the forest located at the Lafia East Development Area in the Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, the victims, two females and one male, were rescued unhurt, promptly treated, and reunited with their families.

He said, “This operation followed a complaint lodged on 07/01/2026, reporting that suspected kidnappers invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant, and later kidnapped another male in the same village.

“Acting on this information, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, immediately ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators, which culminated in the successful arrest of the suspects and the rescue of the victims.”

Nansel further explained that the suspects had confessed to the commission of the crime and had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department on the directive of the Commissioner of Police for thorough investigation and prosecution.