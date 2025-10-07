Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC....

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

His stewardship as the head of the nation’s election management board saw many first, controversies and moements to remember.

Mahmood Yakubu was until his appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in 2015 following the departure of Professor Attahiru Jega.

Listed below are ten major highlights of his tenure as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.