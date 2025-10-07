Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over to Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu as the acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
His stewardship as the head of the nation’s election management board saw many first, controversies and moements to remember.
Mahmood Yakubu was until his appointment as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund in 2015 following the departure of Professor Attahiru Jega.
Listed below are ten major highlights of his tenure as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
- Longest-Serving INEC Chairman
Professor Mahmood Yakubu made history as the first chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission to serve two full terms, spanning 2015 to 2025.
- Introduction of BVAS and IReV
His tenure saw the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), which revolutionised voter authentication and result transparency.
- Expansion of Voter Register
Under his leadership, Nigeria’s voter register grew significantly, surpassing 93 million registered voters—the largest in Africa.
- Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) System
Yakubu institutionalised a more flexible and continuous registration process, enabling Nigerians to register or update their details outside election seasons.
- Conduct of Two General Elections
He successfully oversaw the 2019 and 2023 general elections, managing complex logistics across Nigeria’s 176,000 polling units.
- Increased Voter Education and Inclusion
His administration expanded voter education and prioritised inclusivity for youth, women, and persons with disabilities in both participation and policymaking.
- Improved Election Logistics and Planning
Through early deployment of materials and improved coordination with security agencies, Yakubu strengthened INEC’s operational credibility.
- Enhanced Collaboration with Stakeholders
He built strong partnerships with political parties, civil society, and international observers, promoting dialogue and transparency.
- Digital Transformation of INEC Processes
Yakubu championed the digitisation of electoral operations—from candidate nomination and observer accreditation to result transmission.
- Institutional Reforms and Legacy of Independence
Despite challenges, he maintained INEC’s institutional autonomy and left behind a framework focused on technology-driven, transparent elections.