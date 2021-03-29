Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum on Monday evening stopped his convoy along Monguno to lift 12 women fetching firewood.

His motorcade was moving to Monguno in northern part of the state at the time about 12 young girls stood by the road side.

On spotting the girls, Governor Zulum ordered the convoy to stop, bearing in mind the dangers associated in stopping at the road known for Boko Haram activists.

Then the Governor zoomed out of his official car and headed straight to where the girls stood, he asked what they have come to do at the place, about 15km to Monguno.

The young girls were fetching firewood, which serves as source of energy to devastated local residents whose livelihoods were denied as a result of the over decade long insurgency.

Governor Zulum ordered to give the little girls a lift back to Monguno alongside their firewood conveyed on another vehicle.