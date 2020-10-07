The Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum has inuagurated two committees on the return of residents of Marte and some Gworza communities .

Thousands of their residents have been in the internally displaced persons camp for more than 6 years, as well as Kirawa and her neighbouring communities whose residents have been in Pulka and in various IDP camps in Cameroon.

Marte community was once a commercial bussiness hub in Borno state , but its infrastructure was destroyed and residents sacked by Boko Haram fighters.

The agitation by the residents of these communities to return home, informed the decision of the Borno state Governor to set up these committees

Reconstruction and resettlement efforts have now been intensified to ensure the return of the displaced people in the shortest time possible

Advertisement

Inspite of the security challenges in the region the Borno state Govenor is determined to ensure the displaced persons go back home

The commitment of the Governor to return the internally displaced persons back to their ancestral homes is viewed as the best way to reduce poverty and dependency on aid by donor agencies.