Volodymyr Zelenskyy says over 1,800 Russian drones have been launched at Ukraine over the last seven days.

Moscow has also used more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs and 83 missiles of various type to attack regions across Ukraine, he adds.

“The Russians are intensifying terror against cities and communities to increasingly intimidate our people.”

Despite this, Zelenskyy says Ukraine’s air defence forces are “achieving good results”, particularly its interceptor drones.

The Ukrainian says stopping Russia’s constant onslaught of drone attacks is the way “to bring diplomacy into motion sooner”.

“We hope for the implementation of all agreements that will strengthen our defence,” he says. “We count on strong decisions from the United States, Europe, the G7 and all our partners.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry has claimed its forces have captured the villages of Mykolaivka and Myrne in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Sky News could not immediately verify the battlefield assertions.

Moscow currently holds slightly more than two-thirds of the Donetsk region, including the city of Donetsk itself and a large portion of the surrounding territory.

Russia has expressed hope that it can seize the entirety of Donetsk by the end of 2025, though military analysts believe this is not possible.