Zamfara State Government steps up effort to rescue Emir Of Bungudu

The first class chief has been in the custody of his abductors for fifteen days

The Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate was abducted along side other commuters around Dutse village on 14th September along Kaduna/Abuja highway when unknown gunmen blocked the highway and abducted unspecified number of Persons

The zamfara state Commissioner for Information Ibrahim Dosara says the abductors are yet to reach out to the family of the traditional ruler or the state government

In an interview with TVC NEWS Ibrahim Dosara says the government is sadaned by the ugly incident and has since sent condolences to the family of the abducted traditional ruler and the entire Bungudu emirate

