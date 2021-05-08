Hussain Rabi’u has assumed office as the commissioner of police, Zamfara State Command

His deployment to Zamfara state follows the recent shake up of senior police officers by the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba

Hussaini Rabiu took over on the sixth of May this year from his predecessor Abutu Yaro who was redeployed to Imo state as the commissioner of police.

Abutu Yaro assumed duty as the twenty ninth Commissioner of Police Zamfara state on the December twenty two in the twenty twenty

Cp Hussain Rabi’ u was enlisted into the Nigeria police force on 3rd march ,1990 as cadet Assistant superintendent of police where he was professionally trained at the prestigious police Academy, kaduna Annex.

He has served his fatherland in different capacities up to two times Deputy commissioner of Police Operations , Imo state Command, where he was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and was posted to Force Headquarters Abuja as Commissioner of Police Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD) until his recent appointed as the commissioner Incharge of Zamfara state Command

Addressing Strategic and tactical commanders of the command, CP Hussaini reiterated his determine commitment to enhance robust policing to actualize the transformation and repositioning Agenda of the Inspector General of police, IGP Usman Alkali

He promise to work in collaboration with other security agencies and host communities to change the negetive narrative of Zamfara State

Hussaini adds that only through such the community policing concept of the Nigeria police Force can be greatly achieved

The new Zamfara Police boss who on arrival at the state headquarters of the police was recieved by a guard of honor and senior officers of the command.

He appeal to residents of the state to cooperate and collaborate with security operatives by giving useful and timely information to enable the command rid the state of all forms of criminality.