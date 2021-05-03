Security operatives on Sunday foiled armed bandits attack on Kuraje, a community in Rijiyar Tasar Dawa local government area of Zamfara State.

Unspecified number of armed bandits were killed and three hundred rustled cattle recovered.

Governor Bello Matawalle confirmed the incident via his official tweeter handle @GovMatawalle

He said the attack was foiled early hours of Sunday by a combined team of security operatives working to keep peace in the area.

The governor noted that the cattle will be handed over to the owners

Governor Matawalle commended the gallantry of the troops towards restoring peace in Zamfara and the country at large.

Communities in Zamfara state have in recent times suffered attacks by armed Bandits leading to the loss of lives.