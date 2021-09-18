Breaking News

Zamfara residents kick against extension of telecoms service suspension

Residents of Zamfara state have expressed worry over the extension of the suspension of communication services in the state. This follows the inability of the state and the federal governments to restore telecommunication services at the expiration of the two week suspension.

Residents of Zamfara state have expressed worry over the extension of the suspension of communication services in the state.

This follows the inability of the state and the federal governments to restore telecommunication services at the expiration of the two week suspension.

Zamfara state and the federal government through the Nigerian Communications commission NCC suspended telecommunication services in the state between third to seventeenth September 2021.

The move is to allow security operatives carryout operations against bandits and their collaborators in the state.

But some residents especially traders say the measure has pushed them into untold hardship as they have not been making sales.

They appealed to the authorities concerned to as a matter of urgency restore telecommunication services and open weekly markets in the state.

Banking services are also affected in the state since the commencement of the new security measures.

