The Zamfara Police command has vowed to deal with recalcitrant bandits who refused to lay down their arms and join the part of peace.

The state Commissioner of Police, Zamfara Police Command Ayuba Elkana has promise to work professionally to ensure restoration of peace in the State with strict observance of human rights

At his maiden Press briefing at the Command’s Headquarter in Gusau CP Elkana expressed the command’s commitments and determination on strengthening the existing security architecture designed by both the Inspector General of Police and the state government to ensure success in the fight against criminality.

He further appealed for media support, saying, community policing would be strengthened with a view to carrying members of the society along and encouraged them to actively participate in the policing affairs of their respective communities

He adds that the Police in Zamfara will continue to collaboration with the State government, other security agencies, traditional Rulers, Community and Religious leaders with a view to to ensure total onslaught against the recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements.

CP Ayuba Elkana therefore called on the bandits to surrender their arms and embrace the peace initiative of the state government in its quest to a more peaceful Zamfara

He noted that, His policing strategy would be intelligence driven, community participation and engagement to embrace human security and development services that required diverse expertise.

The Commissioner of Police who acknowledged the support given to the command by the IGP said, the Command under his watch would discharge its mandates in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and other professional ethics of the Force and vowed not to tolerate any form of Human Rights violation, corrupt practices and other unprofessional conduct.

The Press conference was attended by senior police officers and tactical commanders of the Zamfara state Police Command.