The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested eighteen persons for allegedly vandalising the palace of Emir of Shinkafi and other private and public properties in the area

The police said the irate youths took to the street of Shinkafi town holding various weapons such as Dane Gun, cutlasses and sticks among others

A press statement signed by police spokesman SP Mohammed Shehu said the youths are suspected to be sponsored to undermine the relative peace enjoyed in the area

According to him, Joint police and military taskforce swung into action and dispersed the protesters to avoid unwarranted breakdown of law and order and possible loss of lives and properties

Police Authorities in the state also ordered immediate investigation with a view to unravelling the circumstances behind the unholy act.

The police appealed for calm adding that Normalcy has been restored in affected areas

The suspects are in police custody undergoing interrogation.

The Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro warned parents and guardians to always have a firm control of their children so that they don’t involve in violence activities.