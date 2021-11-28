Zamfara PDP Ward congresses In Progress across 147 Wards

The people’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara ward congress is in progress

The congress is taking place simultaneously across the one hundred and forty Seven wards in the state

The congress is to allow members of the party at the ward level to elect Officers of their choice that will will steer the ship of the party for the next four years

Addressing newsmen shortly before the commencement of the congress in Gusau, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party in Zamfara Bala Mande says the party will conduct free and fair congress

He assured members of the party’s readiness to continue to practice Internally Democratic

TVC NEWS Monitored the congress of five wards in Gusau and embers were seen conducting their self in a peaceful manner

Sabon Gari, Mayana, Madawaki, Tudun Wada and Galadima wards are conducting their Congresses at the GAPP Jenery in Gusau, the zamfara state Capital

A six man Appeal, Electoral and Screening, committee from the National Headquarters of the party led by Sunday Dogo are on ground to monitor the process

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission INCE and Security agencies are also present at the venue

The People’s Democratic Party in Zamfara says it has becomes necessary for the party to conduct it wards Congresses today to avoid clash with the All Progressive Congress which had it’s State Congress Saturday.