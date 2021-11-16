Zamfara launches Phase III of vaccination, warns against issuance of fake COVID-19 card

Zamfara State government has flagged off the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination across the state following the inauguration of a 14-man taskforce committee.

The state government warned against issuance of fake card, adding that it will extend the vaccination campaign to Motor parks, places of worship and hard to reach areas

A total of one hundred and forty four thousand persons have been administered the Covid-19 first and second dose vaccine in Zamfara state.

Since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic back in March 2020, the virus has claimed many lives

The pandemic has also impacted almost every corner of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way people work and interact with loved ones, and stretching healthcare systems to the limit. But, Zamfara is considered as on of the states that has Given the virus a bloody nose.

At the official launch of the Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign and inauguration of joint taskforce against Covid-19 card racketeering Committee in Gusau the state capital, the Zamfara state government says it is not leaving any stone unturned, until all residents are vaccinated to curtail the spread of the virus.

The Covid-19 Mass vaccination campaign according to authorities in the state will be extended to other places including hard to reach areas.

Chairman of the state Taskforce on Covid-19 who doubles as the state acting Governor Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya said five percent of the state population were Administered the covid-19 first and second Jab

” So far Zamfara State has vaccinated over 88,000 eligible population with the first dose and over 56,000 were fully immunized “Magarya Said

“To achieve the National target of vaccinating 50% of all eligible individuals by 31st December 2021, Zamfara need to Intensify efforts and re-strategized to expand vaccination sites beyond primary, Secondary and Tertiary Institutions Including Markets,. Schools, places of worship, social gatherings and hard to reach areas” he added

Speaker Nasiru Magarya further warn against any form of misuse of the vaccine and vaccination cards

On his part, the state Commissioner for health Aliyu Abubakar appreciates the confidence, understanding and Patience of all individuals, families, and Communities during the trying period of the dreaded coronavirus across the globe

He assures of Government readiness to roll out the third phase vaccination plan.

According to him, Zamfara State will adopt the whole family approach to integrate the covid-19 vaccine with other basic primary healthcare services such as childhood vaccination, screening for hypertension, diabetes and malnutrition

Aliyu MC adds that residents will be given another opportunity to receive the vaccine from SPHDA and SMOH

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary Zamfara State Primary Healthcare Board Ismail Tukur said the illegal issuance of covid-19 vaccine card to person’s not vaccinated is becoming common in Nigeria

Though, Zamfara state according to him has not received any case, but said, it will not give room for such corrupt practice at any level

Dr. Tukur appeal to all eligible person’s to go for the vaccine as it is not only for the safety but also for others

The strict measures the Government is taking is to join the federal government to stem the tide of covid-19 card racketeering

Dr. Tukur said the Idea of Inaugurating Joint Taskforce Against Covid-19 Card Racketeering is to clampdown on offenders

The Nigerian Medical Association Zamfara State Chapter through it’s chairman Dr. Mannir Nature also commended the effort of the Matawalle’s led Government for taking the issue of covid-19 with whole seriousness

Dr Mannir said the recent dashboard of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Shows that Zamfara is the first state that covers the required Number of vaccinating eligible Persons

Other Speakers at the event also join in commending the giant strides of Zamfara State Government led by Governor Bello Matawalle in curbing the spread of the dreaded coronavirus

Highpoint of the event was the Inauguration of the fourteen Man Joint Taskforce Against Covid-19 Card Racketeering and the flag off of Mass Covid-19 Vaccination campaign.