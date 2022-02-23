Zamfara Impeachment Panel submits report on deputy Governor to Assembly

The seven man investigative panel set up by the Zamfara State Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu to investigate allegations leveled against the state Deputy Governor Mahadi Aliyu Gusau has submitted it’s report to the state House of Assembly amidst tight Security

Seven witnesses from the Complainant testified before the panel during it’s two days public hearing, though the deputy Governor did not appear before the fact finding Committee

The Zamfara State House of Assembly is accusing the deputy Governor of bridge of the Constitution, Misappropriation of funds, gross misconduct and abuse of office

Submitting its report to the principal officers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Chairman of the panel retired Justice Halidu Tanko Soba says the panel has done justice to all allegations tendered before it

Represented by Oladipo Okpeseyi, the Chairman says only two copies of the report was Produced by the panel

He urge the House to keep the report as secret as possible to the House

Responding, the Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Magarya assures the panel that the House will ensure fairness while considering the report

The Speaker adds that the report will be treated according to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution as amended

Submission of the report is coming less than twenty four hours after the panel Concludes it’s public hearing with assurances that it will be fair to all parties

The Deputy Governor had a few days ago at a press conference in Abuja says he has no confidence in the panel and any move to Impeach him remains illegal

The Panel has the following as Members

Justice Halidu Tanko Sabo (rtd) Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN) , Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN) , Hussaini Zakariya’u (SAN) others are Amina Tanimu Marafa, Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari Rabah while Barrister Ashiru Tsafe serves as the Secretary.