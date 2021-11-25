Zamfara Govt shutdown filling station, Bakery for selling fuel, bread to bandit collaborators

The Zamfara State Taskforce Committee on Compliance to Governor Bello Matawalle’s Executive Order on insecurity has ordered the closure of a filling station and bakery in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas of the State.

The filling station and the Bakery are closed for allegedly selling petroleum product and bread to Bandits’ collaborators

The Chairman of the Taskforce Abubakar Dauran confirm this to newsmen in Gusau

He said security operatives have arrested the suspects who were using Jerrycans and Generator Tanks to buy fuel for supply to Bandits’ in their Enclaves

Dauran, who is also the special adviser on security to Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle insist that the Committee will not relent in carrying out it’s responsibilities

“Both the filling station and bakery house will be closed down immediately,” he said.

“Some of these suspects were found using jerrycans, gallons and generator tanks to buy petroleum from the filling stations and supplying the product to bandits in their hideouts” Dauran added

“They were arrested carrying petroleum heading towards Yanware village in Tsafe Local Government area, while the suspected bread suppliers were caught illegally using motorcycles to supply bread to some unknown persons suspected to be bandit collaborators

Dauran expresses worry that in spite of all measures put in place by the state government to provide solutions to security challenges in the state, some unpatriotic citizens are sabotaging the effort

The committee chairman, however, appeal to residents to support government and security agencies with credible information on bandits and their collaborators for appropriate action

Tsafe Local Government area which has borders with Katsina state has suffering from criminal activities ranging from Kidnapping of travellers, residents and attack on Communities

Tsafe has the highest number of Internally displaced Persons at the moment following Spate of attack on Communities in the local government.