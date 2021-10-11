Breaking News

Zamfara Gov’t, Security Agencies Recovers 185 Stolen Cattle

Latest Breaking news about Cattle Rustling :n Zamfara, Security Agents recover 185 stolen Cattle Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle with security agents, Officials of the State Government and the recovered Cattle

Zamfara State government in collaboration with security agencies have again recovered rustled cattle

The one hundred and eighty five cattle were stolen from Bukuyyum Local government area of the state but was recovered in kebbi state following intelligent reports

A press statement from the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and Communication Zailani Bappa says the recovery was made possible by intelligent report of the criminals’ movement out of Zamfara State

He adds that the successes is part of efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle to rid the state of all form of criminal activities especially Banditry and Kidnapping.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Mauricio Pochettino named PSG coach

TVCN
Jan 2, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain, popularly known as PSG, have appointed Mauricio Pochenttino as the new coach. (more…)

Fire guts Anambra plaza in Balogun Market, Lagos

TVCN
Jan 29, 2020

A plaza inside Balogun Market, located on Lagos Island has been gutted by fire. (more…)

Imo North by-election: INEC unable to declare winner due to court orders

TVCN
Dec 6, 2020

The Independent National electoral commission has declared the All progressives congress winner of the…

Naira appreciates to N359 per dollar

TVCN
Jan 8, 2019

The naira appreciated to N359 per dollar in the parallel market. This was disclosed on the live exchange…