Zamfara Gov’t, Security Agencies Recovers 185 Stolen Cattle

Zamfara State government in collaboration with security agencies have again recovered rustled cattle

The one hundred and eighty five cattle were stolen from Bukuyyum Local government area of the state but was recovered in kebbi state following intelligent reports

A press statement from the Office of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and Communication Zailani Bappa says the recovery was made possible by intelligent report of the criminals’ movement out of Zamfara State

He adds that the successes is part of efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle to rid the state of all form of criminal activities especially Banditry and Kidnapping.