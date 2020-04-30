Zamfara state now has two isolation centres, as it continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical personnel in the state have also successfully traced contacts of the two index cases in the state.

In the meantime, the government has flagged off fumigation of public places in the state.

The move is expected to weaken the potency of the coronavirus there.

Hundreds of hospital beds and other health care consignments have also arrived the state.

Governor Bello Matawale said he is leaving nothing to chance at protecting the citizens.