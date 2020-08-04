Zamfara State Government have extended school resumption to 9th of August for boarding students and 10th for day students across the State.

The State Commissioner for Education Abdullahi Ibrahim said the extension is to allow private schools to prepare adequately ahead of the school resumption.

The commissioner noted that examination centres in communities affected by armed banditry has been merged with other centres within the State capital

According to him, students coming from outside the State will undergo test before joining other students

The commissioner reassured of Government readiness to ensure strict compliance to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines to avoid widespread of the virus