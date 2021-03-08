Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has again secured the release of ten kidnap victims without ransom.

The victims who had been in captivity for over three months said they were abducted in Gwaram community of Talata Mafara local government of the state.

Among them are three men Including father of one of the abducted Jangebe School Girls , four women and three children.

Governor Bello Matawalle represented by the commissioner for Security affairs Abubakar Dauran says they were rescued without ransom through the peace initiative of his administration.

He promises to continue with the peace dialogue as he says it is paving way for lasting peace in the state.

