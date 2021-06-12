Zamfara state government has suspended activities marking this year’s Democracy Day celebration due to the Resurgence of Banditry and kidnapping in the state

The state government says the suspension became necessary considering the casualties recorded in recent Attacks on three local governments in the state

At a state broadcast in Gusau, Governor Bello Matawalle says forty five persons were killed in yesterday’s attack in Zurmi Local government

According to him, Banditry and kidnapping in the state is getting worst by the day

The governor adds that the suspension of three traditional rulers alledgedly involved in banditry activities is to serve as deterant to others, as his administration will deal decisively with anyone found guilty of any crime

Advertisement

He urges locals locals in troubled areas to defend themselves against bandits, to complement the effort of security agencies

The Zamfara State Government assures it will implement the report of the committee set up to proffer lasting solution to the menace of Insecurity in the state

This is the first in twenty two years that Zamfara state is not celebrating this very important day due to the upsurge of Insecurity