Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Aisha Bello Matawalle has again empowered another set of one thousand eight Rural and Vulnerable women in the state.

This is the second time in three months the first Lady is putting smiles on the faces of Women in the state. They are selected from across the fourteen local government areas of the state

Each of the one thousand eight hundred beneficiaries is given the sum of twenty thousand naira to start up a mini business to help boost the financial standard of their families. The payment was done in Cash at the venue of the event

Delivering her address, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle said the program is aimed at lifting Zamfara women out of poverty and make them self reliant. According to her, it will also boost the daily financial income of their families.

In their separate remarks, the chairperson, Women Empowerment Program Rabi Ibrahim and the state commissioner for Women Affairs and social development Zainab Lawal Gumi appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money by investing in a business that in the future will in turn help the entire family

She enjoined women in the state not to deny their children and wards the opportunity of attending school

Zainab Gumi further warned against street hawking during school hours, while calling on parents to consider girl child education as important as anything.

Aisha Bello Matawalle assured that the program will continue as long as she remains the first Lady of the state.

A total of thirty two thousand four hundred women benefitted in the program since its commencement.