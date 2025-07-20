The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hutiyya Dauda, has emerged as the National Secretary of the ‘First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) initiative’ a coalition of Nigerian First Ladies championing the fight against cancer through advocacy, policy reform and direct community intervention. ...

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hutiyya Dauda, has emerged as the National Secretary of the ‘First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) initiative’ a coalition of Nigerian First Ladies championing the fight against cancer through advocacy, policy reform and direct community intervention.

Her appointment reflects a resounding recognition of her outstanding contributions to healthcare development, particularly in cancer awareness, prevention and care in Zamfara State and beyond.

In her new national role, Her Excellency will work closely with fellow First Ladies to scale up advocacy and mobilize resources for the improvement of cancer care systems especially for underserved communities.

Her appointment followed the recent FLAC Cancer Support Donation Ceremony held at the Imo State House Asokoro,Abuja, where they deliberated on strengthening survivor services and promoting early detection campaigns across Nigeria.

A consistent advocate for accessible and equitable healthcare, Her Excellency Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal has distinguished herself through impactful initiatives that directly benefit the most vulnerable. Under her leadership, Zamfara State has witnessed free breast cancer screenings, awareness campaigns, and the full sponsorship of surgeries for over 100 cancer patients. Her personal donation of ₦3.5 million towards the treatment of indigent cancer patients reveals her compassionate and hands on approach to public health challenges.

As FLAC Secretary, Her Excellency’s leadership is expected to add fresh momentum to the coalition’s national outreach, including advocacy for inclusive healthcare policies, community driven interventions, and survivor centered care. Her appointment also signals greater involvement of Northern Nigeria in cancer related policy dialogue and service delivery.

The Abuja donation ceremony featured the presentation of financial support to two leading cancer support organizations that included Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria (NePICiN) and the Health & Psychological Trust Center, further demonstrating FLAC’s commitment to improving the lives of cancer patients and survivors.

Chairperson of FLAC and First Lady of Imo State, Her Excellency Barrister Chioma Hope Uzodimma, hailed the initiative as “a profound investment in life, dignity, and health equity.” She was joined by other prominent First Ladies including H.E. Lami Ahmadu Fintiri (Vice Chairperson, FLAC), H.E. Dr. Linda Ayade, H.E. Monica Ugwuanyi, H.E. Hajiya Zainab Nasir Idris, H.E. Agyin Kefas, and the new FLAC Secretary, H.E. Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal.

Her Excellency’s elevation to this national role not only highlights her rising profile in health advocacy but also reinforces Zamfara’s emerging leadership in women-led public health transformation.