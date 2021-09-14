Zamfara First Class Chief, Emir of Bungudu, Abducted In Kaduna

Breaking News
-
A soldier has been killed and four other persons including three children abducted by bandits…
-
114 inmates who fled the Medium Security Custodial Centre Kabba Kogi State in the wake…
-
The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped The first class…
-
The banking and finance sector has over the years played significant roles in the economy,…
-
An Osun State High Court has remanded a masquerade custodian, Chief Kayode Esuleke, his son,…
-
Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has visited ground troops deployed to keep peace in some…
-
Gunmen suspected to be members of indigenous people of Biafra/ESN have allegedly killed an Anglican…
-
Two bandit collaborators have been arrested in Shinkafi local government area of zamfara state by…
-
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN Tuesday directed the immediate…
-
Ogun State Government has called on residents to be wary of unhygienic practices capable of…
The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped
The first class chief was abducted while traveling along Kaduna – Abuja highway Tuesday’s evening
A police personnel was said to have been killed during exchange of fire with the bandits
TVC NEWS Gathered that only the emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the incident
His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state
Police in Kaduna are yet to comment on the incident.