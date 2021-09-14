Breaking News

Zamfara First Class Chief, Emir of Bungudu, Abducted In Kaduna

Leave a comment
LateSt Breaking News About Zamfara State: Zamfara first traditional ruler, Emir of Bungudu, abducted in Kaduna Emir of Bungudu, Hassan Attahiru
The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped
The first class chief was abducted while traveling along Kaduna – Abuja highway Tuesday’s evening
A police personnel was said to have been killed during exchange of fire with the bandits
TVC NEWS Gathered that only the emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the incident
His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state
Police in Kaduna are yet to comment on the incident.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NAF Airstrikes kill Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

TVCN
Aug 24, 2019

Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists have been killed in Borno state and their hideouts destroyed by air…

Obaseki visits Buhari, Says I am Not Returning To APC

TVCN
Sep 25, 2020

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has met with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa,…

NGO wants govt to create better welfare policies for elderly women

TVCN
Dec 13, 2018

Federal and state governments have been advised to create better welfare policies for elderly women…

Substandard drugs: NAFDAC clamps down on Pharmaceutical companies

TVCN
Nov 11, 2019

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control is clamping down on manufacturers and…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

More bandits lay down arms in Zamfara

23 Feb 2021 9.43 pm

Seven repentant bandits have again laid…

Continue reading
Banditry: Governor Matawalle closes major markets in Zamfara

Governor Matawalle appoints new Chief of Staff, redeploys perm Sec’s

25 Aug 2021 10.57 am

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state…

Continue reading
Tinubu welcomes Matawalle to APC Family

Tinubu Welcomes Governor Matawalle into APC Family

30 Jun 2021 10.25 pm

All Progressives Congress National Leader,…

Continue reading