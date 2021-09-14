Zamfara First Class Chief, Emir of Bungudu, Abducted In Kaduna

The Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state Hassan Attahiru has been kidnapped

The first class chief was abducted while traveling along Kaduna – Abuja highway Tuesday’s evening

A police personnel was said to have been killed during exchange of fire with the bandits

TVC NEWS Gathered that only the emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the incident

His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state