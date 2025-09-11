The Zamfara State executive Council holds special prayers for Governor Dauda Lawal's Sixeth birthday during Thursday's meeting held at the Council Chamber, Government House in Gusau...

The prayer is aimed at celebrating the Governor’s achievements in all spheres of live at 60.

The council described him as a selfless leader, One who leads with example, religious and a hardworking Governor who has brought rapid development to the State within his two years in office.

Delivering the prayers during the council meeting, Sheikh Basir Suraj who doubles as the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance thanked Allah for the live of Governor Dauda Lawal.

” We celebrate our dear Governor for marking Sixeth birthday and we offer prayers for his success, divine wisdom,Good health, Strength and the grace to continue with the good works he’s doing for the state “.

“We pray God to use him as he is already doing to solve the challenges facing our state especially the issue of Insecurity among others”.

This Thursday’s Executive council Meeting is the first since after Governor Dauda Lawal’s 60th birthday and his return from the fifth African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) conference held last Saturday in Algiers, Algeria.

Governor Dauda Lawal was one of the Panelists at the Historic event where he used occasion and assured global investors that Zamfara State is open for Business and Investments.

Other panelists Includes the governors of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, and Kenneth Makelo Lusaka, of Bungoma County, Kenya, among others.

The high-level panel discussed investment opportunities in Nigeria’s Ogun and Zamfara states and Kenya’s Bungoma County.