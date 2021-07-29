The Zamfara state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau has sent a letter to the state House of Assembly.

Though the content of the letter is not known, sources close to the Deputy Governor says it will not be unconnected with the invitation the lawmakers extended to him over alleged official misconduct.

The letter was presented to the clerk of the Zamfara state House of Assembly Shehu Sa’idu Anka through his lawyer Felix Chika.

The source also told TVC NEWS that the Deputy Governor had on July 23 sent in a letter to the House in respect to the invitation

This is the second time according to the source the Deputy Governor is reaching out to the Zamfara state House of Assembly through a written letter.

The Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu had on Tuesday 27th July Shun the Invitation extended to him by the House of Assembly, but the House had also extended the invitation by forty eight hours to 29th July enable the Deputy Governor appear before it.

The Zamfara State House of Assembly had last two weeks summoned the state Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and the state commissioner of police Rabiu Hussaini over alleged political rally organized by the Deputy Governor and PDP Supporters when the state is mourning the death of fifty six persons killed by armed Bandits in Maradun local government area in June.