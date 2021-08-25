The Assistant Inspector General of Police In charge of zone ten Ali Janga says communities in Zamfara and neighbouring states will soon celebrate victory over banditry as the police in collaboration with sister agencies have restrategise to end Banditry and kidnapping

Zone ten of the Nigerian Police force compromises Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states

AIG Ali Janga says more troops will be deployed to the state to assist in curbing crime

He assures residents of a more peaceful Zamfara

The senior police officer stated this at the police headquarters in Gusau during a working visit to the command

The visit of the police AIG zone ten is coming when communities in Zamfara and other states under his area of responsibility are experiencing attacks and mass abduction of persons and students

The AIG and his entourage have proceed to the emir of Gusau palace to seek traditional rulers support in addressing security challenges