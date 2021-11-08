Zamfara Banditry: Gunmen kill six, abduct unknown number of persons in Gusau LGA

Six people are believed to have been killed, and an unspecified number of persons, including women and children, abducted by armed bandits in Zamfara.

The incident occurred when a large number of gunmen launched a deadly attack on Rijiya Community in Gusau local government area.

Among those killed is one Mr. Sani, a political adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle.

The gunmen stormed the village Sunday afternoon on motorcycles and unleashed mayhem on the locals and valuable properties were also destroyed.

TVC NEWS gathered that the bandits invaded Rijiya Community through Chafe axis when most of the locals were on their farms.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police command Mohammed Shehu confirmed the incident.

He said all the kidnapped victims have been rescued and troops are on the trail of the perpetrators.

The police added that peace has returned to the Community and troops have been deployed to the area to avert further attack.

This latest attack is coming after weeks without attack on any Community or mass abduction of Persons by Bandits in Zamfara State.

This current raid comes after weeks of no attacks on communities or large-scale kidnappings by bandits in Zamfara State.